8 arrested, including 16-year-old, after fight lands Hall Co. teen in hospital with serious injuries

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A street fight between teenagers and young adults left one girl hospitalized with serious injuries.

It happened last Friday, Nov. 22, in the street outside of a home on Callie Downs Drive in northeastern Hall County.

According to Hall County officials, deputies were called to the area just before 11 p.m. When they arrived, deputies learned three residents of the home had been involved in a physical fight with five people, two females and three males who drove to the home.

During the fight, the HCSO said 21-year-old Arisbi Reynoso-Rodriguez, who had gone to the home was stabbed several times with a sharp object. The other four suspects who drove to the home took her to the hospital.

Hall County investigators went to the home and hospital to conduct an investigation.

During the investigation, authorities determined that an ongoing argument among the teens and young adults led to the fight. The fight at the Callie Downs Drive home is believed to be connected to an assault that happened the night before at Little River Park.

Deputies said during that incident, a 17-year-old victim was hit multiple times in her face and head. Hall County authorities said she was seriously injured.

The teen’s current condition was not released, but officials said her injuries were not life-threatening.

While investigators are still piecing together the motive for the fight at the home and assault at the park, they arrested and charged the following individuals:

Karis Gracie Lovell, 18, of Gainesville, was charged with aggravated assault–cutting. Lovell was charged with stabbing Arisbi Reynoso-Rodriguez during the fight on Callie Downs Drive. She was released on a $22,200 bond on Monday.

Emily Lynn Avendadno-Torres, 18, of Gainesville, was charged with aggravated battery and affray. Avendadno-Torres faces the aggravated battery charge in connection to the assault on the 17-year-old female at Little River Park. The affray charge is connected to the fight on Callie Downs Drive. She was released also released on a $22,200 bond on Monday.

Monica Castillo, 18, of Gainesville, was charged with affray. Castillo was one of the suspects who traveled to the home on Callie Downs Drive. She was released on a $650 bond and released on Saturday.

Ishmael Joshua Marsh, 18, of Gainesville was charged with affray. He was one of the five suspects who traveled to the home on Callie Downs Drive. He was released on a $650 bond and released on Sunday.

Onesimo Mendoza-Magos, 19, of Gainesville was charged with affray. He was one of the five suspects who traveled to the home on Callie Downs. Drive. He was released on a $650 bond and released on Sunday.

Arisbi Reynoso-Rodriguez, 21, of Gainesville, was charged with affray. Reynoso-Rodriguez was one of the five suspects who traveled to the home on Callie Downs Drive. She was released from the hospital on Wednesday and booked into the Hall County Jail. She was released on a $650 bond and released on Wednesday.

Gary Matthew Lovell, 42, of Gainesville, was charged with affray. The HCSO said Lovell was involved in the fight on Callie Downs Drive. He was released on a $650 bond on Saturday.

Hall County investigators filed a juvenile complaint on a 16-year-old girl, from Gainesville who was involved in the fight on Callie Downs Drive. Every suspect, except the 16-year-old was booked into the Hall County Jail. The investigation is active and ongoing.

