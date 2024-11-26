7 arrested following drug operation takedown in southeast GA

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people were arrested during an investigation in southeast Georgia.

Glynn County police said the operation happened last Thursday morning.

During the investigation, the following people were identified as suspects and their list of charges:

Caleb Pensyl was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Amanda Vermeulen was charged with violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II drug (methamphetamine), and possession of drug-related objects.

Detrick Edwards was charged with failure to appear and possession of a Schedule II drug (cocaine).

Carl Crews was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Anthony Lewis was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana more than an ounce.

Justin Smith was charged with violation of probation.

Lafon Ferguson was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Glynn County officials said they seized three guns, 369.72 grams of marijuana and 1.34 grams of meth.

“GCPD’s and Georgia Department of Community Supervision’s continued joint commitment in confronting and eliminating drug and violent crimes in Glynn County,” the department said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the GCPD at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912- 264-1333.

