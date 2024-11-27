Gwinnett County police ramping up patrols near shopping centers

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Shoppers across Gwinnett County can expect to see more police officers and patrol vehicles in and around malls and shopping centers this holiday season.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has ramped up its holiday patrols, a long-standing tradition, but with a renewed emphasis on visibility this year.

“We’re asking more officers to participate in this detail,” said Sgt. Collin Flynn. “We want people who may be here for any illegal purpose to know, ‘Hey, the police are here.’”

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the goal of the enhancement detail is simple: prevent crime before it happens.

Shoppers are likely to notice police cars parked in highly visible locations at popular spots like the Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and The Shoppes at Webb Gin.

Sgt. Brett Shirley emphasizes that the sight of officers doesn’t necessarily mean a crime has occurred. Instead, it’s a proactive measure.

“We’re keeping an eye out for anything that’s suspicious,” Shirley said. “If we are on the scene and see it in progress, then hopefully we can catch the subject.”

Police are also educating shoppers on how to avoid becoming a victim. Police caution against loading expensive items in cars and making them visible to potential thieves.

“At the end of the day, you’re making yourself a target when you do that for someone who may break into the car,” said Sgt. Flynn.

At the Mall of Georgia, the additional police patrols come on top of additional off-duty officers and in-house security guards.

“Any opportunity we have to strengthen our relationship with Gwinnett County police we’re happy to be part of it,” said Erika Bridges, a Mall of Georgia spokesperson.

