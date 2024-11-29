Lawrenceville Police investigating multi-vehicle crash that killed driver

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Lawrenceville Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit say they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that led to the death of a driver Wednesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Lawrenceville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Buford Drive at Hurricane Shoals after receiving several calls related to a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigation showed a vehicle traveling north on Buford Drive crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit a Nissan Rogue head-on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was killed due to the injuries suffered during the collision. Officials say the driver of the at-fault vehicle along with several other occupants of vehicles were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is “a contributing factor and charges are forthcoming.”

Victim identification is pending as notification of next of kin has yet to occur.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group