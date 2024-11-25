Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner dies, officials announce

GEORGIA — Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson has died, the department announced on Sunday.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. Today, we mourn the loss of a fighter, a leader, and a true servant of the people,” GDOL Chief of Staff Louis DeBroux said in a Facebook post.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. Today, we mourn the loss of a fighter, a leader, and a true servant of the people. pic.twitter.com/achSbfjTfT — GA Dept. of Labor (@GeorgiaDOL) November 25, 2024

Thompson is described as a “visionary leader” and “tireless advocate for people.”

Lt. Governor Burt Jones released a statement on Thompson’s passing:

“Jan and I are heartbroken to hear that Commissioner Bruce Thompson passed away earlier today. I had the honor of serving in the Senate with Bruce for several years and enjoyed getting to know him. He served his constituents well and always followed the word of the Lord.

Bruce always lived his life according to the teachings of the Bible and never feared from spreading his love for the Church with others. He continued his life of public service as Georgia’s Department of Labor Commissioner, where he made significant changes to improve workforce outcomes for citizens across the state.

Bruce will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him. Jan and I will keep his family, all loved ones and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Gov. Brian Kemp also released a statement on his social media.

Please see my statement on the passing of Commissioner Bruce Thompson: pic.twitter.com/cDTXnocLkr — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 25, 2024

