GT, UGA fraternities raise over $15K for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with game ball run

ATLANTA — The rivalry game may be dubbed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” But when it comes to raising money for a good cause, Georgia and Georgia Tech fans love to come together.

Phi Gamma Delta fraternity chapters raised more than $15,000 for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta with their annual GT FIJI Run for The Kids.

The tradition started back in 1998. It was briefly paused during the pandemic, but restarted again last year.

How did it work? Both chapters at Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia helped run a game ball from the Flats to the Hedges.

The ball left Atlanta on Sunday morning, where Georgia Tech chapter ran it half way to Athens in Logansport. The UGA chapter then received it and took it the rest of the way to Athens. Bobby Dodd Stadium and Sanford Stadium are over 70 miles apart.

The Phi Gamma Delta chapters are still accepting donations. Click here if you wish to donate.

Georgia Tech at Georgia kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

