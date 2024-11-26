Georgia vs Georgia Tech: A look back at games when Kirby Smart, Brent Key were players

ATLANTA — Georgia versus Georgia Tech kicks off Friday on Channel 2 as part of rivalry week. For the coaches on opposing sidelines, it’s a game they’ve known for years.

Kirby Smart and Brent Key are just two of nine Power 5 coaches who are leading their alma maters. Not only that, but the two head coaches actually squared off against one another as players.

Key and Smart shared the field during the 1997 and 1998 matchups. Whenever Georgia Tech had the ball, Key was protecting Joe Hamilton while Smart was trying to pick him off.

The Jackets nearly snapped the Dawgs six-game win streak over Tech in 1997 during Key’s freshman and Smart’s junior season. But with 48 seconds left, quarterback Mike Bobo drove the Dawgs down the field for a Corey Allen touchdown.

A year later in 1998, Tech finally ended the losing streak between the hedges thanks to a last-second 35-yard field goal.

It was Smart’s only loss to the Yellow Jackets as he finished with a 3-1 record. Key also finished his career with a 3-1 record against the Bulldogs.

Don’t miss our one-on-one interviews with both coaches during an all-new GameDay on 2. It airs this Friday as part of our special “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate” coverage leading up to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2.

