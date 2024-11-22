Georgia Tech finishes undefeated at Bobby Dodd Stadium after nail-biting win over NC State

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech protected its home field after a down-to-the-wire finish against North Carolina State at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets, fresh off a bye week after their upset of Miami, defeated the Wolfpack, 30-29, on Thursday night.

Georgia Tech has back-to-back winning seasons (7-4, 5-3 ACC) for the first time since 2014.

It’s also its first perfect record at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1999 when Coach Brent Key was a player.

An exciting fourth quarter came down to the wire after Georgia Tech and the Wolfpack exchanged scores late.

Wolfpack freshman quarterback C.J. Bailey could not find his rhythm through the air as he threw three interceptions on the evening, but his three scores with his legs put the Wolfpack on top late, giving them a chance to steal one on the road.

However, the Yellow Jackets had other plans.

Freshman quarterback Aaron Philo stepped in for starter Haynes King and led the 75-yard game-winning drive. He completed 4-of-4 passes — including three to Jamal Haynes — while also rushing three times for 42 yards.

Georgia Tech closes out the regular season on Friday, Nov. 29, when the Yellow Jackets travel to Athens for its rivalry with Georgia.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air live on Channel 2.

Special coverage of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” begins with a new GameDay on 2 at 11 a.m. Friday and concludes with GameDay on 2 postgame show after the final whistle.

