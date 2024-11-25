Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Welcome to “Clean Old-Fashioned Hate” week

ATHENS, Ga. — It’s the last week of the college football regular season and that means one thing in Georgia: It’s time for some “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate.”

Georgia and Georgia Tech will kickoff their annual rivalry game at Sanford Stadium on Friday. The game will air live on Channel 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first non-Saturday game at Sanford Stadium since the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets played on Black Friday back in 1994.

The heated rivalry goes back 131 years when Georgia Tech won the first game in Athens on Nov. 4, 1893. Since then, the passion has only grown and turned into “Clean Old Fashioned Hate.”

Where does the moniker come from? Author Bill Cromartie gave the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry its famous nickname when he published a book on the rivalry in the 1970s. The name stuck and it’s fitting with no love lost between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets faithful.

There are high stakes for both programs.

Georgia Tech is looking to snap a six-game losing streak in the series. In fact, the Yellow Jackets have only defeated the Dawgs four times since 2000 with their last win in 2016.

They already have one upset over Miami on their resume. Will they get another top-10 win on Friday?

Georgia meanwhile is looking to avoid any upsets with the College Football Playoffs on the line.

The Dawgs are already playing in the SEC Championship Game with a chance to make the playoff. But a loss to the Yellow Jackets followed by a loss in the SEC Championship would hurt their playoff dreams.

It’s not just bragging rights and pride up for grabs. The winner also earns the coveted Governor’s Cup.

The trophy was first awarded in 1933 and presented to the winner of the Georgia-Georgia Tech freshman and JV game. But in 1995, the NCAA sanctioned it to go to the winner of the varsity game.

It’s now presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to the winning senior class. The winning seniors get a personalized, engraved replica of the statue while the seniors on the losing team get commemorative watches.

