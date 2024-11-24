AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — There will be another shakeup in the AP Top 25 college football poll after week 13. Four of the nation’s top 15 teams lost, including Texas A&M and Alabama.

But, where will Georgia rank after its dominating win over Massachusetts Saturday and clinching a spot in the SEC Championship game?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new AP poll comes out every Sunday afternoon. The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Penn State

6. Notre Dame

7. Miami (FL)

8. Tennessee

9. SMU

10. Indiana

11. Boise State

12. Arizona State

13. South Carolina

14. Alabama

15. Clemson

16. Tulane

17. Ole Miss

18. Texas A&M

19. Missouri

20. Illinois

21. Iowa State

22. BYU

23. UNLV

24. Syracuse

25. Colorado

TRENDING STORIES:

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group