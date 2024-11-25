SEC Championship Game 2024: Who will Georgia play, when is it, how to watch on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The SEC Championship Game returns to Atlanta in December.

With the conference adding Oklahoma and Texas this year, the East versus West divisional format is gone. Instead, it will be the top two teams in the conference who will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Georgia Bulldogs became the first team to clinch a spot in the game on Saturday.

Here’s what to know.

WHO IS PLAYING IN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The Georgia Bulldogs will play in their fourth consecutive SEC Championship game. Georgia earned a spot after Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M all lost on Nov. 23.

But, the Aggies aren’t out of the hunt yet. They will face in-state rival Texas Longhorns on Saturday night on Channel 2. The winner will advance to face the Bulldogs in Atlanta.

Georgia defeated Texas on the road back in October. It did not play Texas A&M this season. In fact, the two programs have only played each other once since the Aggies joined the conference.

The winner of the SEC Championship is guaranteed a top four spot and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The loser will have to wait until Sunday, Dec. 8 to find out if it earns an at-large bid.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The SEC Championship Game is Saturday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. The game will be held once again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia started its season with a dominating 34-3 win over Clemson at the Benz back in August.

The stadium will not only host the SEC Championship game, but also the Peach Bowl quarterfinal game on New Year’s Day and the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

The SEC moved to ABC this season and Channel 2 has been your home for premier games throughout the season.

The championship game will close out the SEC on ABC first season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch live on Channel 2.

Our special coverage of the SEC Championship Game begins at 11 a.m. with an all-new GameDay on 2.

WHERE CAN I FIND SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME TICKETS

SEC Championship Game tickets can be found online here. Most tickets on Ticketmaster appear to be verified resale with prices starting around $340 plus fees.

All tickets will be digital for the game. Each ticket will have a unique barcode, so screenshots won’t get in you. SEC is warning fans to be aware of counterfeit tickets and should use the SEC Ticket Exchange to purchase verified tickets.

Where will each team sit? The sidelines are no longer determined by East and West divisions. Instead, the first team to clinch will be assigned the south sideline.

So, Georgia will be on the south sideline with the west end zone. Texas or Texas A&M will be on the north bench and sideline with the east end zone.

Click here to learn more about SEC ticket policies.

