No. 5 Georgia hands No. 1 Texas its first loss of season

AUSTIN, Texas — Trevor Etienne rushed for three touchdowns and Georgia held Texas to its lowest score of the season as No. 5 Bulldogs knocked off the No. 1 Longhorns, 30-15.

Texas entered Saturday one of the scoring offenses in the country, averaging 43 points and 496 yards per game. The Dawgs defense, led by Jalon Walker, held the Longhorns to 259 total yards.

Walker had seven tackles and three sacks alone in the first half.

The game wasn’t without some controversy. Toward the end of the third quarter, the referees called a pass interference flag that negated a Texas interception.

Upset with the decision, Texas fans began throwing water bottles onto the field. During the delay, the officiating crew discussed the penalty and ruled it wasn’t a pass interference. Texas scored two plays later.

Georgia is on a bye week next Saturday before it returns for the World’s Largest Cocktail Party rivalry with Florida on Nov. 2. Texas travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt.

After Saturday night’s victory, Georgia should see its Associated Press top 25 ranking improve. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only local TV media member with a vote.

Klein posts his ballot to WSBTV.com every Sunday morning. The official poll comes out Sunday afternoon.

