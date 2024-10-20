MLS Decision Day: Atlanta United clinches last spot in MLS playoffs

ORLANDO — It wasn’t simple or pretty, but Atlanta United clinched a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs on Saturday night.
The Five Stripes held on during the final minutes to defeat their rival Orlando City, 2-1.
Atlanta United not only had to win on Decision Day, but also needed results from other games. The win combined with a D.C. United loss and Philadelphia Union loss earned Atlanta United the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will face CF Montreal in a wildcard match on Tuesday night.
Saba Lobzhanidze opened up the scoring in the seventh minute to give United a 1-0 lead. Less than 10 minutes later, Jamal Thiare doubled Atlanta’s lead.
Martin Ojeda scored for Orlando just before halftime. Orlando kept the pressure throughout the second half and for a moment, it looked like they found an equalizer before stoppage time.
However, the goal was disallowed after video assistant referee ruled there was a handball.
The full playoff schedule will be released on Saturday night or Sunday.
