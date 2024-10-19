Frozen waffles sold at Walmart, Target, Aldi, other major stores recalled over listeria concerns

ATLANTA — TreeHouse Foods has announced a major recall of more than 500 varieties of frozen waffles sold under different store brands across the country over possible listeria contamination.

The recalled waffles were all sold in the US and Canada at the following grocery store chains: Aldi, Dollar General, Food Lion, Publix, Target (Good & Gather brand), Walmart (Great Value brand), and others.

The recall includes the brand names Foodhold, Kodiak Cakes and Simple Truth.

“Listeria monocytogenesis an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenesinfection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company said in a news release Friday.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recall and anyone concerned about getting sick should contact a healthcare provider.

People with any questions about the recall can contact TreeHouse Foods at 800-596-2903, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

CLICK HERE for a full list of all the items that are part of this recall. CLICK HERE to see photos of the box covers of the recalled products.





