Spelman president Helene Gayle taking immediate ‘personal leave of absence’ from college

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle is taking a personal leave of absence “effective immediately.”

In a statement from Spelman, it said:

“On Friday, October 18, the Spelman College Board of Trustees announced that President Helene Gayle, M.D., MPH, will be taking a personal leave of absence effective immediately. In her absence, Roz Brewer, C’84, and Chair Emerita at Spelman College has assumed day-to-day duties as Interim President, supported by our executive team.

“We can assure you that Spelman will continue to operate seamlessly moving forward in the spirit of our core values of care, commitment, integrity, reliability, and trust.

“Our utmost priority remains the well-being of everyone in our community, as we strive to cultivate confident, responsible, and accountable students committed to personal development and success.”

Brewer, who is taking over as interim president, has been a longtime board of trustee member and is a graduate of Spelman.

“Roz played a significant role in the oversight of the College for seventeen years, including twelve as Chair of the Board of Trustees, before retiring in May 2023. During her tenure on the Board, she worked with three presidents and chaired the two most successful fundraising campaigns in the College’s history,” a letter to the board said.

Brewer is also a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons. She most recently with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. as Chief Executive Officer and served as a Director on WBA’s Board, according to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, which she is an associate director for.

