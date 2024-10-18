No. 1 Texas hosts No. 5 Georgia in marquee SEC showdown, LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 5 Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 1 Texas (6-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC)

The college football powerhouses square off for the first time as SEC members, with both top-10 schools looking to boost their conference standing as the initial rankings for the 12-team College Football Playoff draw near next month. The Longhorns are tied with No. 8 LSU at 2-0 with both just a half-game behind first-place and No. 14 Texas A&M in the win column. The Bulldogs also have three league wins but are a half-game back in the loss column.

Texas is 6-0 for the first time since 2009 and coming off last week’s 34-3 blowout in Dallas of rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. The Longhorns have cruised in league play since rising to No. 1 last month, dominating last-place Mississippi State and the Sooners by a 69-16 combined margin. Quarterback Quinn Ewers returned from an abdominal strain to pass for 199 yards and a touchdown along with running for another score, but Texas linebacker Anthony Hill was the star with 11 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the win.

Meanwhile, Georgia jumped all over last-place Mississippi State early before being outscored 21-7 in the second half and holding on for a 41-31 victory. Quarterback Carson Beck threw for a career-high 459 yards and three touchdowns in the win as the Bulldogs totaled a season-high 605 yards.

Texas leads the series 4-1, most recently a 28-21 Sugar Bowl victory over the Dawgs during the 2018 season.

The undercard

No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) at No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The traditional third Saturday in October matchup pits two more teams with playoff aspirations but trying to avoid a second loss that could damage those hopes. The Crimson Tide look a little shaky right now after escaping South Carolina 27-25 a week after falling 40-35 at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee bounced back from its upset loss to Arkansas by beating rival Florida 23-17 in overtime in Knoxville. That escape also has the Volunteers seeking a more commanding performance, and an opportunity looms for a second consecutive home victory over the Tide.

Impact player

Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor made sure the Commodores’ epic upset of Alabama wasn’t a fluke by nailing field goals of 49 and 50 yards in a 20-13 win at Kentucky. Taylor totaled eight points overall with two point-after kicks, but his 50-yarder made him the first Vandy kicker since Corey Spear in 2012-13 to convert four at that distance or longer. More importantly, it extended a lead that the ‘Dores maintained to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.

Inside the numbers

Vanderbilt converted both red-zone chances at Kentucky as quarterback Diego Pavia tossed touchdown passes of 20 and 18 yards to AJ Newberry and Richie Hoskins, respectively. ... Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren Jr. threw for a career-best 306 yards against Georgia in just his second career start. ... Ole Miss (24), LSU (21), Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas (19 each) are ranked in the top 15 nationally in sacks.

©2024 Cox Media Group