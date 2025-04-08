Local

Cold start to the morning, with freeze warnings in NW Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Temperatures are falling into the 30s in many spots by Wednesday morning.

In much of north and northwest Georgia, there will be a freeze warning. Temperatures will fall to near freezing.

For the western half of the metro Atlanta area, a frost advisory will start the day.

You will want to protect cold sensitive plants, and make sure pets have a warm place to stay.

