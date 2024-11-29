Family confirms remains found in GA pond belong to NY couple who vanished in 1980

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a New York couple who vanished decades ago confirmed that remains found in a Georgia pond belonged to them.

Charles and Catherine Romer were declared missing in April 1980 after a trip to Brunswick. The case had gone cold for 44 years until last week when a car was found submerged in a pond. Inside, investigators found human remains.

On Thursday, the Romer’s family confirmed to WABC in New York that the remains and car belonged to Charles and Catherine.

“We are deeply saddened and equally relieved that our grandparents Charles and Catherine Romer’s 44-year mystery disappearance has been solved. While this discovery brings closure, it still has been very emotional. Sadly, Charles Romer Jr, Jim Romer and Frank Heller are not with us to share this momentous turn of events and to know their parents will finally be laid to rest in peace. We want to express our gratitude to Glynn County Police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Sunshine State Sonar for their time dedication and expertise. A special appreciation and thanks goes out to Jason Souhrada Myrtle Beach, SC. Jason pinpointed the exact location.”

According to The New York Times, on April 8, 1980, the couple arrived at the Holiday Inn in Brunswick, registered as guests, unpacked in their room and disappeared. A motel attendant reported three days later that the room had not been occupied, and the police began a search.

The car was never found, although one police report said it was seen heading south an hour after the couple registered. They were last heard from in a telephone call to one of their sons on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1980, as they prepared to leave a Miami Beach hotel to drive their 1979 Lincoln home.

Last Friday, a Sunshine State Sonar Team found a Lincoln Continental that matched the Romer’s. Investigators and the Camden County Dive Team then found remains, which the family confirmed on Thursday.

Christine Seaman Heller, Catherine’s granddaughter, told WABC that it was difficult for their family to think about what happened to the couple.

“That was all we were consumed about until, you know, today,” Seaman Heller said. “I was talking about it yesterday with a friend of mine because it’s always been such a mystery. So, it would be so wonderful to find out, just have some peace. You know maybe it wasn’t a horrible ending, maybe it was just an accident.”

