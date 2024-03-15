Georgia Labor Commissioner diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Dept. of Labor announces

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor announced Commissioner Bruce Thompson has been diagnosed with cancer.

Thompson released his statement on the recent diagnosis, saying he was doing so in the interest of being honest and transparent with Georgia voters.

The commissioner said he was diagnosed with cancer on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, I was suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has spread to my liver. I will provide updates with accurate information once available. While we wait on a final prognosis for chemotherapy, I can assure you I will continue to be who I have always been - a fighter,” Thompson said in a statement, in part.

He added in the statement that he will continue to fulfill his duties as Labor Commissioner and will work with his “highly professional and qualified staff” to provide uninterrupted service to Georgia residents as he “prepares to boldly take on this next battle.”

The commissioner asked that people pray for him, his family and Department of Labor staff while he fights through the diagnosis and potential treatment.

