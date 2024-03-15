Local

LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of west Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms is moving through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Isolated severe storms, with damaging winds, large hail, and a low-end threat of a brief tornado, are possible.

LIVE UPDATES

9:34 a.m.

Floyd County officials report hail the size of dimes falling in parts of Floyd County.

9:32 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Floyd and Bartow counties until 10:15 a.m.

9:14 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Floyd, Haralson and Polk counties until 10 a.m.

9:03 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cleburne and Randolph Counties in AL.

8:27 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Floyd and Chattooga counties.

8 a.m.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, at least 1,600 people are without power.

5:55 a.m.

