LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of west Georgia

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms is moving through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Isolated severe storms, with damaging winds, large hail, and a low-end threat of a brief tornado, are possible.

LIVE UPDATES

9:34 a.m.

Floyd County officials report hail the size of dimes falling in parts of Floyd County.

9:32 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Floyd and Bartow counties until 10:15 a.m.

9:14 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Floyd, Haralson and Polk counties until 10 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning over W GA right now as a line of storms rolls in. 60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain, and hail possible. Can't rule out a brief spin up tornado. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/NGQocv3kOB — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 15, 2024

9:03 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cleburne and Randolph Counties in AL.

Severe thunderstorm watch was just extended eastward to include Cleburne and Randolph Counties in AL.



We're watching these storms closely through the morning. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rBUxJWEIop — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 15, 2024

8:27 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Floyd and Chattooga counties.

8 a.m.

According to the Georgia Power outage map, at least 1,600 people are without power.

5:55 a.m.

Line of storms with active severe thunderstorm/tornado warnings moving across TN, AL, and MS.



Tracking when it arrives in north Georgia -- now on Channel 2. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HGZT1oT7zK — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 15, 2024

