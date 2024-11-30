Gwinnett inmates were scalding one another with hot water, so now they don't have any

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says they have had to remove inmates’ access to hot water machines throughout the jail.

They say the machines, which heated water to more than 220 degrees, were meant to be used for coffee and other items inmates bought from the commissary.

But deputies say there have been at least four incidents this year of inmates using the water to scald one another and two more incidents that involved jail staff members.

All six of those incidents resulted in serious injuries and more charges for those involved, the sheriff’s office says.

They say they tried to have the temperature of the water lowered, but have had to remove the machines as a whole.

“These hot water units are an amenity we had provided for years but, unfortunately, we had to take these drastic steps to prioritize safety and security,” Col. Ben Haynes wrote in a statement.

Inmates still have hot and cold water for their personal hygiene.

They added that the jail is kept at 72 degrees year-round to help stop the spread of sickness.

