At least a dozen people have died on Georgia’s road this Thanksgiving season

ATLANTA — At least 12 people have lost their lives while traveling on Georgia’s roads over the Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period so far.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety tracks the number of fatal crashes across the state over the holidays. The Thanksgiving period runs from Wednesday until Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

So, far they say there have been 12 crashes in which someone died, including:

Two crashes in Cobb County

Lawrenceville

Oconee County

Troup County

Brooks County

Toombs County

Rincon

Thomasville

Richmond County

Dougherty

City of Forsyth

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier this week, Channel 2′s Michael Doudna went through 2023 data and learned that Thanksgiving was the deadliest day of the year on Georgia’s roads, resulting in 16 people’s deaths.

He also learned that the Tuesday before Thanksgiving in 2023 saw more accidents than any other day of the year with more than 1,500 crashes.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group