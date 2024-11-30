Shelter-in-place order lifted as police investigate near Emory University, CDC campuses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — People in the area near Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were told to shelter in place due to nearby police activity on Saturday morning.

An Emory University spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that police sent out a shelter-in-place order to their community as DeKalb County police investigate a “police emergency.”

Just before 10:15 a.m., the lockdown at Emory University was lifted, officials said.

That incident was reported at the CVS on Avenue Place just off of Clifton Road NE near the campuses of the university and the CDC.

It’s unclear what that “police emergency” is or what led to it.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details. Get the latest updates on WSBTV.com.

