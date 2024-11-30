No. 7 Georgia defeats Georgia Tech in eight OT thriller

ATHENS, Ga. — No. 7 Georgia put together a second-half comeback and finished it in eight overtimes for a 44-42 win over Georgia Tech.

It marks the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win over the Yellow Jackets, who haven’t won in the series since 2016.

Georgia senior players finish their time between the hedges with an undefeated home record.

The Bulldogs now turn their focus to the SEC Championship with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

They will learn on Saturday if their opponent will be Texas or Texas A&M.

The Yellow Jackets finish 7-5 in the regular season, including their Miami upset earlier this month at home.

They will go to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons under Brent Key.

