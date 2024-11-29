Former UGA star, DeKalb native Thomas Brown named Chicago Bears interim head coach

CHICAGO — A former Tucker High School and University of Georgia star will take over the Chicago Bears coaching staff.

The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus on Friday and named Thomas Brown as their interim head coach after their Thanksgiving loss to the Detroit Lions. Brown recently took over as Chicago’s offensive coordinator three weeks ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brown grew up in DeKalb County and was a standout for Tucker High School. From there, Brown took his talents to Athens from 2004 to 2007 where he starred for the Bulldogs offense.

He finished with 2,646 career rushing yards, the fifth-most in program history, and 26 touchdowns. His hometown Atlanta Falcons drafted him, but an injury kept Brown from playing. So he turned his career toward coaching.

Brown had coaching stints in various roles with his alma mater, Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, University of Miami and South Carolina. The Rams lured him to the NFL when they hired him as a running backs coach in 2020 and then promoted to assistant head coach until 2022.

After a season with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, the Bears hired Brown.

The Bears’ first game under Brown will be on Sunday, Dec. 8 against the defending NFC champions San Francisco 49ers.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group