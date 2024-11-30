Family of NY couple found dead in GA pond 40 years later glad ‘to just have some peace’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a New York couple who vanished without a trace in 1980 until their remains were found last week says they’re glad to have answers to the cold case.

Charles and Catherine Romer were declared missing in April 1980 after a trip to Brunswick. The case had gone cold for 44 years until last week when a car was found submerged in a pond. Inside, investigators found human remains.

“All the investigations, and everything, psychics and police they worked so hard, they thought it was foul play,” said Christine Seaman Heller, Catherine Romer’s granddaughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Heller says she and the rest of her family thought this was a day that would never come.

Until a Florida-based dive team alerted law enforcement to the pond last week, no one had any idea what happened to the Charles and Catherine Romer since 1980.

Inside the lake, they found a car, believed to be a Lincoln Continental, similar to the car the couple was believed to be driving when they vanished.

The wealthy couple was returning home to Scarsdale, New York from a Florida vacation when they disappeared.

They were last seen carrying their belongings into a Brunswick hotel room. Their items were found, but they were nowhere to be seen.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Romer family says the mystery has consumed them, but they are glad to finally have some answers.

“That is all we were consumed about until today,” Heller said. “It has always been such a mystery, so it would be so wonderful to find out, to just have some peace and maybe it wasn’t a horrible ending and it was just an accident.”

Investigators say they aren’t clear if the pond has been searched in the 44 years since the couple disappeared.

The family says they are glad to have answers, but it is still an emotional time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group