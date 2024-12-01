2 found dead after early morning house fire in GA

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two people were found dead after an early morning house fire in Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Augusta firefighters were called to a home in the 400 block of Etterlee Road on Sunday, just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said fire crews immediately began search and rescue efforts.

One person was able to escape, but Augusta firefighters said two people were found inside the home and could not be saved.

A firefighter suffered minor burns and was taken to the Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center for medical treatment.

The fire was extinguished and the Red Cross was contacted.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Our thoughts, prayers and wishes for a healthy recovery are with everyone involved,” the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The victims’ ages and identities were not released.

©2024 Cox Media Group