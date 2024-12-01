3 suspects connected to drive-by shooting lead deputies on chase in central GA

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects were arrested after a drive-by shooting led to a police chase Sunday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., Monroe County deputies were notified of a ‘BOLO’ (be on the lookout) alert regarding a 2014 Ford Fusion stolen out of Bibb County.

Officials said they were searching for three suspects, Octavian Scott, Jadarious Wilkes and a minor, who were wanted for their involvement in a drive-by shooting that happened in Jackson, GA.

Around 9:18 a.m., deputies received a FLOCK camera alert notifying them that the car entered Monroe County on Highway 87.

Deputies said the suspects were speeding. Authorities tried to conduct a traffic stop but the suspects refused to pull over.

The MCSO performed a PIT maneuver and the car was stopped. While searching the car, deputies said they found a 9mm handgun that was possibly used in the drive-by shooting.

Scott was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with felony fleeing, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, speeding, and failure to maintain lane.

Wilkes and the minor were taken into custody by the Jackson Police Department.

