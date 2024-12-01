Kennesaw State University names new head football coach

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University has named its new head football coach to lead the Owls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Director of Athletics, Milton Overton said in an announcement on Sunday, that Jerry Mack, will lead the next era of the college’s football team.

Mack, a veteran collegiate coach, has 20 years of experience and five conference championships. He comes to Kennesaw after a season as the running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and three seasons as the running backs coach at Tennessee.

“After an extensive national search, I would like to welcome coach Jerry Mack, his wife, Starlett, and family to Owl Nation as our head football coach,” said Overton. “Coach Mack’s values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program. He has 20 years of coaching experience at all levels, has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset. Coach Mack has proven experience running up-tempo and productive offensive schemes.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Mack replaces Brian Bohannon, the team’s former head football coach, who spent the past 10 seasons with the team. Bohannon’s last day with KSU was Nov. 10.

Mack says he is excited to join the Kennesaw State family.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join the Owl family! I want to thank Director of Athletics Milton Overton and President Kathy Schwaig for this phenomenal opportunity. KSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with no ceiling on the potential opportunities it presents for our student-athletes,” said Mack. “I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I’m looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of.”

Mack and his wife Starlett have two sons, Jaden and Jaxon, and one daughter, Skyler.

An introductory event will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The event will be streamed live at KSUOwls.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group