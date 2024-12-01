A 2-week-old Georgia baby died in bed. Now, the mom is charged with murder

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia mother is being charged with her newborn baby’s murder.
The Walker County Sheriff’s Office told WTVC-TV that Ana Alissa Guice, 37, is being charged after she slept in bed with her 2-week-old child and the baby died.
Authorities say the baby died on Nov. 14.
Guice tested positive for drugs when deputies responded to her home.
Detectives told WTVC-TV that Guice had placed the baby in the bed with her improperly and determined that she was negligent in caring for the child.
Guice was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children.
