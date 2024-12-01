AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — The SEC Championship game is set after Texas’ win over Texas A&M on Saturday, but how will the AP Top 25 college football poll rank everyone after week 14?

And where will Georgia rank? They came out on top of Georgia Tech, but it took eight overtimes to get there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new AP poll comes out every Sunday afternoon.

The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

Oregon Texas Georgia Penn State Notre Dame Tennessee SMU Ohio State Indiana Boise State Arizona State South Carolina Alabama Ole Miss Miami (FL) Iowa State Clemson BYU Syracuse Illinois UNLV Colorado Missouri Army Memphis

MORE SEC STORIES:

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group