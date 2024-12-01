Atlanta

AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia Tech v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs rushes and is tackled by Thomas Gore #59 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Sanford Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By Zach Klein, WSB-TV and WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The SEC Championship game is set after Texas’ win over Texas A&M on Saturday, but how will the AP Top 25 college football poll rank everyone after week 14?

And where will Georgia rank? They came out on top of Georgia Tech, but it took eight overtimes to get there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new AP poll comes out every Sunday afternoon.

The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Georgia
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Tennessee
  7. SMU
  8. Ohio State
  9. Indiana
  10. Boise State
  11. Arizona State
  12. South Carolina
  13. Alabama
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Miami (FL)
  16. Iowa State
  17. Clemson
  18. BYU
  19. Syracuse
  20. Illinois
  21. UNLV
  22. Colorado
  23. Missouri
  24. Army
  25. Memphis

MORE SEC STORIES:

Watch GameDay on 2 every Saturday at 11 a.m. as WSB-TV gets you ready for the biggest games of the week. Then on Saturday nights, watch SEC GameDay on 2, a new 30-minute LIVE postgame show, following SEC on ABC primetime game.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read