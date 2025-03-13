Investigators working to determine cause of fire that burned South Fulton condo building

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Early Thursday morning, firefighters in South Fulton worked to put out flames at a condo building that had caught fire.

Channel 2 Action News took you there live as flames were doused from the ground and above.

One man, who didn’t want to be identified, shared photos of flames shooting from a building at the Camelot Club Condominiums on Old National Highway.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims spoke to the families who were rushed to safety.

Fire officials said every one of the units there were either heavily damaged or destroyed.

They said the fire started just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. A man who was a block away told Channel 2 Action News he could smell the smoke.

“I noticed there were fire trucks coming this way,” he said.

Crews battled the fire with a ladder truck well into daylight.

Firefighters remained on the scene, looking out for hot spots. Now they’re looking for clues that could tell them what sparked the fire, while the families who live there get the help they need.

Residents said neighbors were banging on doors to help each other escape the building as it burned.

“It was kind of intense, nobody got hurt,” a neighbor said.

Assistant Fire Chief Glenn Washington said about two dozen people were forced out due to the damage.

“It appears the fire started on the Alpha, Bravo Charlie side of the building and we began evacuations,” Washington said.

Alpha, Bravo and Charlie are designations used to refer to which side of a building is on fire.

Typically the “alpha” side is the front of the building while “bravo” is the left, “charlie” is the back and “delta” is the right.

