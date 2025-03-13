Isolated storms possible today; greater risk for severe storms, potential for tornadoes this weekend

Severe Weather Team 2 says you need to be weather aware for the next few days.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a low-end risk for isolated strong storms on Thursday. Some strong wind gusts are possible.

But there is a greater, widespread threat for severe storms later this weekend.

Severe storms are likely Saturday, and the significant severe weather risk will be increasing through Saturday night and Sunday morning for damaging winds, large hail and the potential for some strong tornadoes.

Here’s what to know:

Quiet but mild start to the day with temperatures in 50s

Low-end risk for isolated storms with damaging wind gusts for areas south and west of Atlanta

Mostly cloudy, isolated showers Friday as a major severe weather outbreak develops to our west.

The significant severe weather threat comes in late Saturday – early Sunday. Severe storms likely with damaging wind gusts, large hail and strong, long-track tornadoes possible

