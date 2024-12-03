Dozens without a home after troubled South Fulton condo building goes up in flames

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Inspectors are looking into what caused a fire that displaced 28 people at the Camelot Condominiums complex in the City of South Fulton.

“We just saw a big flame,” said resident Fernanda Alberto.

The flames broke out Sunday night inside one of the buildings at the complex.

“My friends. The first thing that came to mind, I hope they got out okay,” Alberto explained.

Luckily, no one was hurt. The Red Cross is now assisting with food and temporary housing.

“It’s just one thing after the other,” Alberto told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

The Camelot complex is no stranger to hard times.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on a number of past shootings, homicides and fires at the community.

In 2023, city officials took out warrants against Bettye Ligon and Lyndon Baldwin Sr., the president and treasurer of Camelot Condominiums Homeowners Association. According to authorities, Ligon and Baldwin are accused of receiving nearly $2 million in insurance money after two dozen units were damaged in a fire in 2020. Instead of cutting checks to fire victims, police say they kept the money.

Mayor Kobi with the City of South Fulton told Washington he is working with other city leaders to fix the problems at Camelot.

“We definitely need to deal with Camelot,” said Mayor Kobi. “It has to be an all hands on deck approach.”

“I really do think they need to start over,” Alberto said.

The city taped off the building.

The American Red Cross said the 28 displaced residents are staying at area hotels.

