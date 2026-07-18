Mother of 3 killed in deadly crash, husband critically injured

The Forsyth Police Department says a person died and another was left in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 187.

The crash happened around 6a.m. on Tuesday, Jul 14.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Family members identified the victims in a GoFundMe post as Patricia Mosso Ramirez, who died in the crash and her husband, Antonio López, who remains hospitalized.

Ramirez’s brother says she died after an 18-wheeler rear-ended the van she was driving in with her husband.

He’s since organized a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses, medical costs and provide support for the three daughters. Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to contact the Georgia State Patrol or Lt. Kimberly Barnett at 478-993-1005.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Forsyth Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group