Driver causes car crash trying to get shooting victim to DeKalb urgent care

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Chamblee police are investigating a shooting and a car crash on Wednesday evening.

Officers say they were called to the Piedmont Urgent Care on Peachtree Blvd. for a person shot.

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Investigators say that the driver of the car that the victim was in was trying to get the victim to the hospital.

Instead, the driver turned to pull into the urgent care and caused a vehicle accident, police say. The victim’s condition is unclear.

Police believe the gunshot may have been self-inflicted.

Tafanika Singletary told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that she was driving one of the cars involved in the crash.

She said the driver T-boned a car and then crashed into her as he tried continuing into the parking lot.

“I just want to make sure he’s OK. This can be replaced, it’s material, but a life can’t, so that’s what’s most important,” Singletary said.

Another driver said his car was hit by debris, and while he is doing OK, they are all very shaken up.

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