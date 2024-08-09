School bus involved in wreck on highway returning from football game in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Rome Schools says a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday night.

The school district said the crash happened along Highway 101 as the bus was returning from a football scrimmage game.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to authorities for more details on the incident and are waiting to hear back.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Channel 2 Action News was tagged in photos of the crash just before midnight.

It appears that the bus landed on its side.

A school bus carrying the Rome Wolves football team back from Rockmart from a scrimmage overturned on Ga Hwy 101. Area hospitals have been alerted and there may be injuries. Pics courtesy Coosa Valley News. @wsbtv @ATLNewsFirst @FOX5Atlanta @local3news @newschannelnine… pic.twitter.com/xabHyFK7uT — Lyerly NWGA Storm Dawg (@lydawgcha) August 9, 2024

The cause of the wreck is unknown.

Rome Schools said all students and staff have been accounted for and emergency services are on the scene.

Shortly after midnight, Rome Schools released an update saying all buses are back on the road and headed back at Rome High School.

Polk County School District posted on Facebook extending “thoughts and prayers” to the student-athletes and staff.

“Polk School District extends our thoughts and prayers to the Rome High School student athletes and staff involved in a bus accident following Thursday evening’s scrimmage at Rockmart High School. Please join us in sending well wishes to all involved.”

