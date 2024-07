Back 2 School 2024: When does my school district go back?

The first school district in north Georgia heads back to the classroom at the end of July.

Do you know when your district heads back? Check the interactive map or see the list below for your child’s start date.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Back 2 School in North Georgia and Metro Atlanta]

Atlanta Public Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Banks County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Barrow County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Bartow County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Bremen City Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Buford City Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Butts County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Calhoun City Schools - Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Carroll County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Carrollton City Schools - Monday, August 12, 2024

Chattooga County Schools - Friday, July 26, 2024

Cherokee County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Clarke County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Clayton County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Cobb County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Commerce City Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Coweta County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Dawson County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

City Schools of Decatur -Tuesday, July 30, 2024

DeKalb County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Douglas County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Fannin County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Fayette County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Floyd County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Forsyth County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Fulton County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Gainesville City Schools - Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Gilmer County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Gordon County Schools - Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Greene County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Griffin-Spalding County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Gwinnett County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Habersham County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Hall County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Haralson County Schools - Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Heard County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Henry County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Jackson County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Jasper County Schools - Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Jefferson City Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Lamar County Schools- Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Lumpkin County Schools - Monday, August 5, 2024

Madison County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Marietta City Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Meriwether County Schools - Friday, August 9, 2024

Morgan County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Newton County Schools - Monday, July 29, 2024

Oconee County Schools - Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Oglethorpe County Schools - Thursday, August 8, 2024

Paulding County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Pickens County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Pike County Schools - Monday, August 12, 2024

Polk County Schools - Thursday, August 8, 2024

Putnam County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Rabun County Schools - Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Rockdale County Schools - Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Rome City Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Social Circle City Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Thomaston-Upson County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

Towns County Schools - Friday, August 9, 2024

Troup County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Union County Schools - Friday, August 9, 2024

Walton County Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2024

White County Schools - Friday, August 2, 2024

Back to school photo ideas (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group