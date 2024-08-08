Historic building at Atlanta private school has been demolished despite fight to preserve it

ATLANTA — A historic building on the campus of the Galloway School has been demolished.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the school Thursday afternoon and we can confirm that the Gresham Building is now rubble.

The building was built in 1911 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

It served for decades as an almshouse, also known as a homeless shelter.

In 1969 it became The Galloway School and now houses the high school classrooms and administrative offices.

There had been a big push from community members to save the building from destruction.

James Calleroz White, the head of the school, had previously said that the classrooms are too small, the electrical outlets are overloaded, and the plumbing is antiquated in the building.

The school plans to build new classroom space and preserve pieces of the old building, including fireplaces, doors, and window designs.

