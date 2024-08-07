Neighbors vote against rezoning of historic building at Atlanta private school

ATLANTA — Neighbors in the Chastain Park area of Atlanta voted against The Galloway School’s push for rezoning, which would allow the school to move forward with plans to demolish the historic Gresham building and build a new Upper School in its place.

Tuesday night, members of the area’s Neighborhood Planning Unit, voted 43 to 28, with the majority opposing The Galloway School’s plan, and their push for rezoning with a Special Public Interest District.

“[The] 1911 building is essential for fostering a sense of identity and continuity. I wish The Galloway leadership would return to the table and look at something that would maintain the facade of the building,” said one speaker.

James Calleroz White, Head of School, told Channel 2′s Christian Jennings that the school isn’t safe or functional as a school right now. He said the classrooms are too small, there aren’t enough bathrooms, and there are electrical and plumbing concerns.

“It was built in 1911 and it was never designed to be a school. We don’t have fire safety, it’s not ADA compliant,” said Calleroz White.

Calleroz White said they’ve actually moved out of that building completely, and are in a temporary building, due to safety concerns.

“It doesn’t surprise me, it’s disappointing,” Calleroz White said about the vote.

He also said rebuilding the private school, currently in Chastain Park, is the only thing that makes sense, but opinions on that plan are mixed.

“I don’t want them to tear it down. I feel like they can rehab it,” Harriet White, an alumnus of the school, said.

Chastain Park resident Joe York says he supports the school’s plan.

“I personally feel like the SPI was an appropriate way to let the school accomplish what they need to accomplish while making sure we put guidelines in place on the size of the student body, architecture and the height of the building, which it does,” said York.

The next step in the process is a vote by the city’s Zoning Review Board on Thursday.

But ultimately, the decision will be up to the city council. A vote is expected on Sept. 3.

