Georgia Aquarium CEO dies, aquarium to have ‘limited operations’ to allow staff to grieve

ATLANTA — The CEO and president of the Georgia Aquarium has died.

The Georgia Aquarium announced “the passing of our leader, friend, and mentor, president and CEO, Dr. Brian Davis,” in a statement on Tuesday.

Davis was one of the aquarium’s first employees before it opened in 2005.

“We are heartbroken by this news. Brian was a giant in leadership with his intellect, wisdom, and imagination,” Steve Koonin, Chairman of the board of Georgia Aquarium said.

Their statement detailed that the aquarium may have limited operations over the next few days to allow staff members to grieve.

Their board of directors has appointed executive vice president Travis Burke as interim CEO.

