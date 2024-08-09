High school football player rushes to save mom in car accident, has leg amputated

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A Georgia high school football player who heroically tried to rescue his mother from a car accident ended up losing his leg, according to family members.

De’Lon Jackson was leaving football practice at Charles Drew High School on July 29 when his mother, Raven Winston, was in a car accident on the way to pick him up.

According to family members, Jackson heard the crash and rushed to help Winston get out of her car, but was then hit by another car.

The teen’s right leg was amputated at the scene. He also sustained extensive injuries to his left leg.

Jackson is now at Grady Memorial Hospital, where he has had five surgeries and is expected to have three more. His mother is also recovering from the accident.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for De’Lon’s medical expenses and support his mother, who also has two younger children.

You can contribute HERE.

©2024 Cox Media Group