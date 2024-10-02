One Musicfest finds a new, smaller home just weeks away from festival

ATLANTA — One Musicfest won’t be held in Piedmont Park later this month as concertgoers have been planning.

Instead, the festival announced on social media on Wednesday morning that they would be moving to Central Park in Old Fourth Ward, which is smaller than midtown’s Piedmont Park.

“By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love, without compromising on quality. We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals,” the statement read. “We’re committed to making the best choices for our music-loving community and keeping ONE MUSICFEST strong.”

The two-day festival is scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27.

🚨 #OMFFam, we’ve got an important update! 🚨 #OMF2024 will now be held at Atlanta's Historic CENTRAL PARK! Read above... Posted by ONE Musicfest on Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The festival was held in Central Park in 2022, but moved to Piedmont Park last year.

This year marks the 15th year for the festival and is scheduled to feature Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Victoria Monét, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glorilla, Nelly, Method Man and more as headliners.

Single-day tickets start at $129 and can be bought here.

One Musicfest isn’t the only Atlanta music festival leaving Piedmont Park this year. Music Midtown, which was scheduled to bring thousands to Piedmont Park last month, went on hiatus after three decades.

Music Midtown was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021. It was canceled again in 2022 during a conflict over Georgia gun laws and returned again in 2023.

