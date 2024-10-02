DEA uncovers meth lab at Cobb County home after traffic stop

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into authorities discovering a meth lab, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

On Tuesday, the Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

That traffic stop led DEA agents to uncover a large methamphetamine conversion lab at a home in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Officials said they found 500 kilograms of meth. Agents arrested three people, who are believed to be undocumented immigrants. Their ages and identities have not been released.

DEA Atlanta said the conversion lab was found in a residential neighborhood and was close to nine elementary schools, seven middle schools and nine high schools.

This is a developing story. Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco will bring the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

