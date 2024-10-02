A woman was flying to Atlanta from AZ. TSA found more than clothes inside her luggage

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — There was something different about one woman’s luggage attempting to make its way through TSA security screening.

Sure enough, when opened officials found more than clothes.

On Sept. 16, police at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spotted an odd piece of luggage.

Authorities said the luggage did not pass TSA’s security screening after finding an ‘anomaly’ inside.

After opening the luggage, PHXPD discovered six kilos of powder fentanyl and 50,000 fentanyl pills.

The luggage belonged to a woman identified as Martisha Montgomery.

According to officials, Montgomery was traveling to Atlanta from Phoenix.

She was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Montgomery is charged with one count of possession of narcotic drugs and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

