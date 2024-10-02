Operation Burn Out: Nearly 50 arrests, 19 vehicles impounded after street racing takeover

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In metro Atlanta, law enforcement agencies are cracking down on street racing.

Over the weekend, law enforcement agencies including Chamblee, Fulton County, South Fulton, Decatur, College Park, and Clayton County police conducted a large-scale, metro-wide street racing detail, leading to “Operation Burnt Out.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Chamblee police, in May 2024, officials noticed a resurgence in street racing impacting the City of Atlanta. Authorities began investigating a street racing group known as “Baddies N Burnouts.”

“The reckless actions of participants, coupled with the increasingly hazardous nature of these gatherings, pose a significant threat to public safety, resulting in property damage, traffic accidents, fatalities, shooting incidents, and physical assaults on officers, including ramming patrol vehicles and damage from fireworks throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area. As a result, the ACE unit has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward this activity,” Chamblee police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Sunday, the operation helped officers provide real-time movement and locations of the racers.

The group moved to a second location 3726 Panthersville Road in Decatur. The address appears to be a Chevron gas station.

Officers in plainclothes spotted a racer crashing into a DeKalb County patrol vehicle and running over an officer’s foot, according to officials.

At another location on Fairview Road in Ellenwood, police witnessed several racers shooting at a car trying to pass through an intersection.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The location was at Forrest Park Road and Constitution Road intersection, where officers were told to conduct the takedown.

Several cars tried to drive away from the scene, but with the help of all responding agencies, officers arrested 47 individuals, impounded 19 vehicles, and seized five handguns and a rifle.

Those arrested identities and ages were not released.

“By harnessing our agencies’ collective strength and expertise and working cohesively, we can effectively counter the actions of these dangerous and reckless individuals, ensuring the protection of the communities we serve,” Chamblee police said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Blue Angels, Beaches, Music, Museums: Vacation Artfully in Pensacola

©2024 Cox Media Group