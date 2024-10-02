Reports: Bally Sports dropping all of their MLB teams except for Atlanta Braves

NEW YORK — Bally Sports owners announced Wednesday that they are ending their deal to carry games for 11 Major League Baseball starting next year.

The only exception? They will keep their contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Diamond Sports Group made the surprising move during a court hearing for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to reports from ESPN and the Athletic.

Bally Sports carried games for 12 teams this past season. ESPN reports that the contracts with the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers expired this year.

The following seven teams will have to negotiate a new contract or find a new provider: Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays.

At this time, the deal with the Atlanta Braves has not been impacted. A spokesperson for the Braves said the organization does not have a comment at this time.

The Athletic reports that MLB was blindsided in court by the decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

