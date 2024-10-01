NL Wild Card: Atlanta Braves unveil roster for series against San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Atlanta Braves have arrived at Petco Park for the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres.
Ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night, manager Brian Snitker and the team unveiled their complete roster for the series. A notable absence? All-Star pitcher Chris Sale.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos announced on Monday that Sale was scratched from their doubleheader against the Mets for back spasms. He indicated that Sale may not be available to pitch against the Padres.
That appears to be the case with Sale left off the wild card roster. The Braves added Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver.
Here’s a look at the roster.
Your 2024 Atlanta Braves Wild Card Roster!#DigDeepATL pic.twitter.com/6xpLN5T3ID— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2024
Atlanta must win at least two of the next three games to advance to the NLDS.
Game 1 is set for 8:38 p.m. first pitch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2024 NL Wild Card: Atlanta Braves vs San Diego Padres schedule, game times, pitching
- Braves clinch NL Wild Card spot after split with Mets, head west to face Padres
- 2024 NL Wild Card: Braves hosting watch party for postseason games
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group