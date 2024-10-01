2024 NL Wild Card: Braves hosting watch party for postseason games

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Even if you can’t make the short-notice trip to San Diego, you can still support the Atlanta Braves in the MLB postseason.

The Braves are hosting a watch party on the Plaza Green at The Battery for each possible game of the National League Wild Card matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The team said the watch party will be attended by Blooper and will have a live DJ.

Atlanta must win at least two of the next three games to advance to the NLDS.

The team said the watch parties will begin about an hour before each game time.

Here is the NL Wild Card Schedule.

Game 1: Tuesday at 8:38 p.m., Petco Park

Game 2: Wednesday at 8:38 p.m.

Game 3: Thursday at 7:08 p.m. (if necessary)

