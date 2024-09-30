Hurricane Helene: Channel 2 activates ‘Convoy of Care’ to help survivors in Georgia

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, WSB-TV Channel 2 and our nonprofit partner Caring for Others are leading an effort to bring disaster relief to communities in Augusta and Valdosta.
The Convoy of Care partnership began in 2016 to bring relief to Baton Rouge, LA in the wake of historic flooding. Since then, WSB-TV and our partners have launched the Convoy of Care when major disasters have struck and delivered supplies that you have donated.
WSB-TV and our partners will collect the following supplies to send to the areas hit the hardest in Georgia.
- Cleaning supplies
- Tools
- Trash bags
- Paper towels
- Person hygiene kits
You can donate the supplies on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the WSB-TV studios. We are located at 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA, 30309
RELATED STORIES
- ‘This storm spared no one:’ Gov. Kemp addresses Hurricane Helene damages, relief
- ‘I am deeply saddened:’ President Biden releases statement regarding Hurricane Helene
- Hurricane Helene: Gov. Kemp, First Lady assess damage from storm in Lowndes County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group